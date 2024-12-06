Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Assn. 2024 All-State Football Team

Quarterback Kayde Ramm, Jr. Stuart State champion QB passed for 1,377 yards and 37TDs, rushed for another 660 yards and 12 TDs. Oh, and he had 15 sacks on defense.

Running Back Maddox Jones, Sr. Sumner-Eddyville-Miller Two-time offensive player of the year was again a dynamo, rushing for 1,386 yards and 32 TDs, adding 106 total tackles, 10 TFL and three interceptions on defense.

Running Back Gage Ely, Jr. Red Cloud Rushed for 1,168 yards and 21 TDs, adding two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Running Back Jett Farwell, Sr. Pawnee City Two-time all-stater rushed for 1501 yards and 33 touchdowns in just eight games.

End Trenton Williams, Sr. Southwest Another two-time all-stater, Trenton had 69 receptions for 981 yards and 15 TDs.

End Ben Paxton, Sr. Stuart Another outstanding all-around player, Ben had 34 receptions for 818 yards (24.2 ypc) and 19 TDs, adding 97 tackles on defense.

Center Isaiah Yellow-Cloud, Sr. Santee His team was winless but Isaiah was pretty fantastic as a pass catching center (gotta love Six-Man), finishing with 62 receptions for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kicker Jaycen Hanna, Jr. Arthur County Converted 49 PATs and two field goals, the longest field goal from 39 yards. (And remember, PAT kicks are worth two points in Six-Man.)