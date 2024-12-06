Published Dec 6, 2024
Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Assn. 2024 All-State Football Team
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Six-Man All-State First Team Offense
PositionName, GradeSchool@HuskerlandBob Sez

Quarterback

Kayde Ramm, Jr.

Stuart

State champion QB passed for 1,377 yards and 37TDs, rushed for another 660 yards and 12 TDs. Oh, and he had 15 sacks on defense.

Running Back

Maddox Jones, Sr.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Two-time offensive player of the year was again a dynamo, rushing for 1,386 yards and 32 TDs, adding 106 total tackles, 10 TFL and three interceptions on defense.

Running Back

Gage Ely, Jr.

Red Cloud

Rushed for 1,168 yards and 21 TDs, adding two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.

Running Back

Jett Farwell, Sr.

Pawnee City

Two-time all-stater rushed for 1501 yards and 33 touchdowns in just eight games.

End

Trenton Williams, Sr.

Southwest

Another two-time all-stater, Trenton had 69 receptions for 981 yards and 15 TDs.

End

Ben Paxton, Sr.

Stuart

Another outstanding all-around player, Ben had 34 receptions for 818 yards (24.2 ypc) and 19 TDs, adding 97 tackles on defense.

Center

Isaiah Yellow-Cloud, Sr.

Santee

His team was winless but Isaiah was pretty fantastic as a pass catching center (gotta love Six-Man), finishing with 62 receptions for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns.

Kicker

Jaycen Hanna, Jr.

Arthur County

Converted 49 PATs and two field goals, the longest field goal from 39 yards. (And remember, PAT kicks are worth two points in Six-Man.)

Offensive Player of the Year

Maddox Jones, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Six-Man All-State First Team Defense
PositionName, GradeSchool@HuskerlandBob Sez

Defensive Line

Talan Smith, Sr.

Hay Springs

A playmaking machine who led his state semifinals team with 112 tackles, 24 TFL, and 10 sacks.

Defensive Line

Hunter Tubbs, Sr.

Stuart

Another huge factor in Stuart's championship drive, Hunter finished with 97 tackles and eight sacks.

Defensive Line

Cohen Rohde, Sr.

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Two-time all-stater, two-time defensive player of the year, Cohen finished with 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.

Defensive Back

Luke Bailey, Sr.

Ansley/Litchfield

Not a better stat line on either side of the ball as Luke finished with 91 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense, also passing for 1,046 yards and 15 TDs and rushing for 1,177 yards and 21 TDs as a first-year starting QB.

Defensive Back

Anthony Kling, Sr.

Pawnee City

Two-time all-stater who finished his great career with 95 tackles and eight interceptions on defense, adding two punt returns and an interception return for touchdowns.

Defensive Back

Owen Littau, Jr.

Stuart

Led the state champions in rushing (986 yards, 9 TDs), adding 91 tackles on defense.

Defensive Back

Dylan Young, Sr.

Hay Springs

Two-time all-stater capped a brilliant career with 125 total tackles and seven interceptions on defense, 1,013 yards passing with 20 TDs, rushing for another six scores.

Punter

Quinten Koenen, Sr.

South Platte

Had another huge, all-state season with 106 tackles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions (including two for TDs), and also punted for a 40.3 average. Also passed for 661 yards and seven TDs.

Defensive Player of the Year

Cohen Rohde, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Six-Man All-State Second Team Offense
PositionName, GradeSchool

Quarterback

Houston Billeter, Jr.

Southwest

Running Back

Jack Bullis, Sr.

Hampton

Running Back

Dylan Raymer, Sr.

Hay Springs

End

Cooper Morgan, Sr.

Diller-Odell

End

Isaac O'Brien, Sr.

Ansley/Litchfield

Center

Cody Plambeck, Sr.

Silver Lake

Kicker

Bode Martin, Sophomore

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller

Six-Man All-State Second Team Defense
PositionName, GradeSchool

Defensive Line

Landon Duester, Jr.

Silver Lake

Defensive Line

Deric Kelley, Sophomore

Southwest

Defensive Line

Jesse McLaughlin, Sr.

Pawnee City

Defensive Back

Atreyu Kling, Jr.

Pawnee City

Defensive Back

Jase Roberson, Sophomore

Garden County

Defensive Back

Jasper Roseberry, Sr.

Cody-Kilgore

Punter

Colin Wambold, Sr.

Sterling