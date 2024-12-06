Nebraska Six-Man Coaches Assn. 2024 All-State Football Team

|Position
|Name, Grade
|School
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
Quarterback
Kayde Ramm, Jr.
Stuart
State champion QB passed for 1,377 yards and 37TDs, rushed for another 660 yards and 12 TDs. Oh, and he had 15 sacks on defense.
Running Back
Maddox Jones, Sr.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Two-time offensive player of the year was again a dynamo, rushing for 1,386 yards and 32 TDs, adding 106 total tackles, 10 TFL and three interceptions on defense.
Running Back
Gage Ely, Jr.
Red Cloud
Rushed for 1,168 yards and 21 TDs, adding two punt returns and two kickoff returns for touchdowns.
Running Back
Jett Farwell, Sr.
Pawnee City
Two-time all-stater rushed for 1501 yards and 33 touchdowns in just eight games.
End
Trenton Williams, Sr.
Southwest
Another two-time all-stater, Trenton had 69 receptions for 981 yards and 15 TDs.
End
Ben Paxton, Sr.
Stuart
Another outstanding all-around player, Ben had 34 receptions for 818 yards (24.2 ypc) and 19 TDs, adding 97 tackles on defense.
Center
Isaiah Yellow-Cloud, Sr.
Santee
His team was winless but Isaiah was pretty fantastic as a pass catching center (gotta love Six-Man), finishing with 62 receptions for 1,001 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Kicker
Jaycen Hanna, Jr.
Arthur County
Converted 49 PATs and two field goals, the longest field goal from 39 yards. (And remember, PAT kicks are worth two points in Six-Man.)
Offensive Player of the Year
Maddox Jones, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|Position
|Name, Grade
|School
|@HuskerlandBob Sez
Defensive Line
Talan Smith, Sr.
Hay Springs
A playmaking machine who led his state semifinals team with 112 tackles, 24 TFL, and 10 sacks.
Defensive Line
Hunter Tubbs, Sr.
Stuart
Another huge factor in Stuart's championship drive, Hunter finished with 97 tackles and eight sacks.
Defensive Line
Cohen Rohde, Sr.
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
Two-time all-stater, two-time defensive player of the year, Cohen finished with 14 tackles for loss, three sacks and two interceptions.
Defensive Back
Luke Bailey, Sr.
Ansley/Litchfield
Not a better stat line on either side of the ball as Luke finished with 91 tackles and 10 interceptions on defense, also passing for 1,046 yards and 15 TDs and rushing for 1,177 yards and 21 TDs as a first-year starting QB.
Defensive Back
Anthony Kling, Sr.
Pawnee City
Two-time all-stater who finished his great career with 95 tackles and eight interceptions on defense, adding two punt returns and an interception return for touchdowns.
Defensive Back
Owen Littau, Jr.
Stuart
Led the state champions in rushing (986 yards, 9 TDs), adding 91 tackles on defense.
Defensive Back
Dylan Young, Sr.
Hay Springs
Two-time all-stater capped a brilliant career with 125 total tackles and seven interceptions on defense, 1,013 yards passing with 20 TDs, rushing for another six scores.
Punter
Quinten Koenen, Sr.
South Platte
Had another huge, all-state season with 106 tackles, four fumble recoveries, three interceptions (including two for TDs), and also punted for a 40.3 average. Also passed for 661 yards and seven TDs.
Defensive Player of the Year
Cohen Rohde, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|Position
|Name, Grade
|School
Quarterback
Houston Billeter, Jr.
Southwest
Running Back
Jack Bullis, Sr.
Hampton
Running Back
Dylan Raymer, Sr.
Hay Springs
End
Cooper Morgan, Sr.
Diller-Odell
End
Isaac O'Brien, Sr.
Ansley/Litchfield
Center
Cody Plambeck, Sr.
Silver Lake
Kicker
Bode Martin, Sophomore
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller
|Position
|Name, Grade
|School
Defensive Line
Landon Duester, Jr.
Silver Lake
Defensive Line
Deric Kelley, Sophomore
Southwest
Defensive Line
Jesse McLaughlin, Sr.
Pawnee City
Defensive Back
Atreyu Kling, Jr.
Pawnee City
Defensive Back
Jase Roberson, Sophomore
Garden County
Defensive Back
Jasper Roseberry, Sr.
Cody-Kilgore
Punter
Colin Wambold, Sr.
Sterling