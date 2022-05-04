Nebraska HS Football Coaches, Players Help Battle SW Nebraska Fires

To many of us the recent wildfires in southwest Nebraska were something you read about in the paper, or heard about on TV or radio. For way too many of our fellow Nebraskans they were much more real than that.

Two different fires, one between Arapahoe and Elwood, the other basically around Cambridge, consumed over 200,000 acres, killing livestock, destroying homes and taking the life of at least two people. It was real, as real can get, and three Nebraska high school football coaches were part of the team that helped bring those fires under control.

Here you can listen to Christian Arterburn (Southwest), Catlin Rice (Cambridge) and Dustin Kronhofman (Arapahoe) talk about what they saw and what they helped fight, the outpouring of so much financial, spiritual and physical support their communities received, and continue to receive in the aftermath of those terrible fires. These guys, as you can see, saw some stuff and they were only three of many. Too many.

Good men doing good things, and they were only part of the larger relief effort, as you are about to hear.