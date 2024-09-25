Twelve athletes, five coaches, an official and a contributor will be inducted into the Nebraska High School Hall of Fame at its annual induction ceremony.

The Hall of Fame will also honor a family, two dominant dynasties, a golden anniversary team, a silver anniversary team, a great moment and an inspirational athlete during its induction ceremony this Sunday, Sept. 29, at Lincoln East High School starting at 1 p.m.

Athletes:

Kimera Bartee, Omaha Central, 1990: A speedy outfielder/second baseman, he batted .455 for Eagles and stole 24 bases. He went on to play for Creighton University and became Central’s first Major League baseball player, playing for six years with the Tigers, Reds and Rockies.

Casey Beran, Sargent, 1995: A three-sport star who earned all-state honors in football, he also averaged a double-double in basketball and set the school record in the shot put. At Chadron State, Beran was a two-time Division II All-American defensive end and conference Defensive Player of the Year.

Jackie Brandt, Omaha Benson, 1952: Before winning a Gold Glove playing outfield for the San Francisco Giants, he was the primary scoring threat for the Omaha Benson football team, a four-year letterman on the basketball team, a baseball star and a hurdler on the track team. In the major leagues, he had more than 1,000 hits in a 12-year career and was named to the 1961 American League All-Star team.

Reshea Bristol, Omaha Bryan, 1996: A two-time all-state selection, she led Omaha Bryan to three state basketball tournament appearances and a runner-up finish. At the University of Arizona, she set the career record for steals and finished fifth in scoring while earning All-Pac 10 honors. She had an 11-year pro career in seven countries.

K.K. Houser, Lincoln Southeast, 2009: Nebraska’s Co-Athlete of the Year in 2009, her career included a state basketball championship, three state track meet gold medals and all-state honors in softball and basketball. She earned All-Big 10 honors playing basketball at Purdue University, then went on to play seven years of professional basketball overseas.

Susan Johnson Hood, North Platte:1987: A Division II All-American collegiate pitcher for the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and a national tournament MVP, she was a three-sport standout at North Platte before the establishment of high school softball. She was a three-year starter in volleyball and basketball and a state qualifier in track.

Jennifer Kocsis Frees, Omaha Marian, 2006: One of Nebraska’s most decorated swimmers, she won seven state meet individual gold medals and seven relay gold medals and owns the state record in the 500-yard freestyle. In college, she earned All-Big 10 honors competing for Northwestern.

Gina Mancuso Prososki, Papillion-La Vista, 2009: Nebraska’s Co-Athlete of the Year in 2009 and the National Volleyball Player of the Year, she led the Monarchs to the 2008 state championship. A three-time all-state player who ranks among the state’s all-time leaders, she went on to earn All-American honors at the UN-L, before embarking on a lengthy professional career.

Quentin Neujahr, Utica Centennial, 1989: A four-year letterman in football, wrestling and track, he won two state wrestling championships and earned all-class all-state honors in football. At Kansas State, he started 45 consecutive games at center, earning All-Big Eight and All-American honors before playing in the NFL for six years.

Dale Ribble, Millard South, 1989: A 3-year starter, he led the Patriots to back-to-back state basketball championships as a junior and a senior, and was a two-year starting first baseman in baseball. In four years playing basketball at Southwest Missouri State, the Bears made two NCAA Tournament and two NIT tournament appearances. Following college, he embarked on a long and successful coaching career.

Mark Traynowicz, Belleview West, 1980: A three-sport prep standout, he earned all-state football honors, won a state championship in wrestling and qualified for the state track meet for three years. At Nebraska, he started at center, earning All-American honors his senior season. After being the first pick in the second round of the NFL Draft, he played for six years, mostly with the Buffalo Bills.

Tim Wurth, Omaha Burke, 1976: He set Metro Conference scoring records in an all-state senior season in football and was Metro batting champion as a junior, when Burke won the state baseball title. At NU, he broke the freshman rushing record before earning three varsity letters as an I-back.

Coaches:

Doug Goltz, Falls City Sacred Heart: One of Nebraska’s most successful and versatile coaches, he has steered Falls City Sacred Heart to 30 state championships in football, boys basketball and boys and girls track since 1987. He continues to add to a record 700-plus victories in boys basketball where his teams have an 11-0 record in state championship games. He also has 341 wins in football, including eight state championships.

Dave Oman, Grand Island: In a 51-year basketball coaching career that took him to seven public schools, Oman garnered 583 coaching victories and Class A state championships at Grand Island and Norfolk.

Fred Petito, Millard North: In 41 years coaching football at Millard North, and two at Omaha Cathedral, he amassed 285 victories and five state championships. He devised a run-oriented offense that became his signature and coached Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch.

Mimi Ramsbottom, Elkhorn South: In a career that includes 27 top-10 state-meet finishes, she steered the Elkhorn South girls golf team to 15 consecutive conference championships from 2003-17, collecting four state championships and two runner-up finishes in that run.

Mark Watt, Lincoln Southwest: Lincoln Southwest’s first softball coach, he led the Silverhawks to 15 state tournaments, four state championships and four runner-up trophies. He retired with a Nebraska-best 579 victories.

Contributor:

William “Bill” Fitzgerald, Fremont: A coach and athletic director at Louisville and Fremont, Fitzgerald was active in the National and Nebraska School Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association, the Nebraska School Activities Association, the Nebraska Coaches Association and their governing boards.

Official:

Jeff Wolf, Kearney: A basketball official for 39 years and a football referee for 26 seasons, he was selected to work the finals in all 20 state basketball tournaments he officiated. He has also refereed five state championship football games. After retiring, he continues to work as an evaluator and mentor for today’s officials.

Special Awards:

Great Moment in Sports: Blair Dixon, Wauneta-Palisade, 2008 state track meet Class D team runner-up by herself.

Dominant Dynasty: Scottsbluff cross country, 1995-2014 (11 state championships, four runners-up), and Millard North girls gymnastics, 1987-99 (seven state titles, two runners-up)

Ron Gustafson Inspirational Award: Max Parker, former Ashland-Greenwood basketball player.

Fischer Family Award: Larry and Sharon Graver, Arlington.

Golden Anniversary Team: Lincoln East, football 1974 (10-0), ranked No. 1.

Silver Anniversary Team: Omaha Gross Catholic volleyball, 1999 Class B state champion (31-0).