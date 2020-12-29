NBC Teams Advance in Own Holiday Tournament
So far, so good for defending Class C-1 state champion North Bend Central, as it has advanced to Wednesday’s final of its own holiday tournament.Unbeaten NBC (6-0) won its tournament opener against...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news