NBC's Sterup Named C-1 GBB Coach of the Year

After leading his team to its first state title in 19 years North Bend Central's Aaron Sterup has been named Huskerland's Class C-1 girls basketball coach of the year.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

In 2020 North Bend Central girls basketball had lots of options. You know, like winning state.Featuring great balance across the depth of its playing rotation the Tigers won their first state title...

