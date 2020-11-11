Mr. President?: Barak Birch, Burwell
The football field? It’s right over there, a block away.Burwell senior quarterback Barak Birch grew up in his family home just a block away from the high school football stadium. He was one of thos...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news