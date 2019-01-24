MNAC Presents Great Thursday of Basketball
You want an outstanding return on your entertainment dollar? Well then, friend, the MNAC is for you.Starting at 3 p.m. today at North Platte Community College the Mid-Nebraska Activities Conference...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news