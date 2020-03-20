News More News
Meyer Leads BRLD to Another State Title, Named C-2 COY

BRLD has now won 52 boys basketball games in a row, along with back-to-back state titles. Their head coach, Cory Meyer, is Huskerland's Class C-2 coach of the year.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Those boys at Howells-Dodge must be feeling pretty good these days.See, the last team to beat BRLD in a varsity basketball game was Howells-Dodge...way back in the middle of December two years ago....

