Menke helped lead her team to the Class D-1 state tournament all four years of her career.

The 5-10 Menke finished the season averaging 21.3 points and 6.9 rebounds per game, adding 90 assists, 85 steals and 45 blocks. She was also first-team all-state as a junior and second-team all-state as a sophomore.

After becoming a three-time all-stater and the program’s leading scorer Friend senior Raeleigh Menke has also been named Huskerland’s Class D-1 girls basketball player of the year.





* A three-year starter and two-time all-stater, Humphrey St. Francis senior Logan Wemhoff has been named Huskerland’s Class D-2 girls basketball player of the year.

This season Logan averaged 17 points and nine rebounds per game while leading the Flyers to 26 wins and a state tournament runner-up finish.

“Logan’s growth as a player throughout her career is amazing,” says St. Francis head coach Bryan Reichmuth. “She played important minutes as a freshman and has started ever since. Her scoring ability is great and she runs the floor very well but her most standout attribute was her ability to hit the offensive rebounds. It will be about impossible to replace a player with that kind of knack.”

Beyond her on-court performance Logan also blossomed as a leader for the Flyers.

“She went from a very timid young freshman to a person that everyone is drawn towards. She is a fantastic leader maybe not vocal leader but a leader by example. I always got the same great effort from Logan, she never took a day off or had a bad day.”

Not only is Logan an outstanding basketball player but she will attend NCC-Norfolk to play volleyball.