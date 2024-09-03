Advertisement
in other news
Opening Night 2.0, Bad Company and the Theme From Blazing Saddles
In what has become a bit of a tradition last night there was wicked stormy weather in the eastern part of the state.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland 2024 Game of the Year: Waverly at Bennington
Guess we’ll just knock this out right away. You know, Huskerland’s Game of the Year.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Flashback: Football Stat Leaders 1994, 2000, 2009
We are about to write more Huskerland history in 2024 but here are some of the greats from the past...
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Opening Night 2.0, Bad Company and the Theme From Blazing Saddles
In what has become a bit of a tradition last night there was wicked stormy weather in the eastern part of the state.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland 2024 Game of the Year: Waverly at Bennington
Guess we’ll just knock this out right away. You know, Huskerland’s Game of the Year.
• Bob Jensen
Meet the Coach: Travis Andreasen, Freeman
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.