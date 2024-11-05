Advertisement

in other news

Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral

Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral

I admit it, I’m a sucker for a great high school football story. An underdog story. You know, the Valentine story.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Great History at Millard North, Hastings

Football Friday: Great History at Millard North, Hastings

So much change in the air.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935

Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935

It’s amazing what three or four touchdowns can do for a kid’s high school football career.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: 8-Man, Six-Man

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: 8-Man, Six-Man

Some scary stuff going on with these Crystal Ball picks, here's 8-man and 6-man...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Eight-Man, Six-Man Round of 16 Preview

Eight-Man, Six-Man Round of 16 Preview

Some final thoughts and numbers on tomorrow's round of 16 games in eight-man and Six-Man...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral

Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral

I admit it, I’m a sucker for a great high school football story. An underdog story. You know, the Valentine story.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Football Friday: Great History at Millard North, Hastings

Football Friday: Great History at Millard North, Hastings

So much change in the air.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935

Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935

It’s amazing what three or four touchdowns can do for a kid’s high school football career.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Nov 5, 2024
Meet the Coach: Tony Janssen, Auburn
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status