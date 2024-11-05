Advertisement
in other news
Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral
I admit it, I’m a sucker for a great high school football story. An underdog story. You know, the Valentine story.
• Bob Jensen
Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935
It’s amazing what three or four touchdowns can do for a kid’s high school football career.
• Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: 8-Man, Six-Man
Some scary stuff going on with these Crystal Ball picks, here's 8-man and 6-man...
• Bob Jensen
Eight-Man, Six-Man Round of 16 Preview
Some final thoughts and numbers on tomorrow's round of 16 games in eight-man and Six-Man...
• Bob Jensen
in other news
Football Friday: Valentine Seeks Sweep, Cozad at The Corral
I admit it, I’m a sucker for a great high school football story. An underdog story. You know, the Valentine story.
• Bob Jensen
Attention Grabber: Aiden Young, Elkhorn High (2020) #2935
It’s amazing what three or four touchdowns can do for a kid’s high school football career.
• Bob Jensen
Meet the Coach: Tony Janssen, Auburn
Subscribe to read more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS