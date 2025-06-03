Meet the Coach: Rick Nordhues, Lourdes Central Catholic

The Flyers are ready for lift-off, returning seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 2-6 team.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Freeman head football coach Travis Andreasen.
Returning some elite players at key positions, and six starters back on both sides of the ball, Yutan's gonna be good.
Defending one state championship and in pursuit of another, that’s the story at St. Mary’s.
There will be four starters back on offense and three on defense at Aquinas, where the Monarchs were 6-4 last season.
The Flyers are ready for lift-off, returning seven starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 2-6 team.
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Freeman head football coach Travis Andreasen.
Returning some elite players at key positions, and six starters back on both sides of the ball, Yutan's gonna be good.