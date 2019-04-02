Meet the Coach: Ricci Westland, Pleasanton
1. Where did you grow up? Waverly, Nebraska.Where did you go to high school and college? Waverly High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. “I am a Plainsman.”What sports did you play in school?...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news