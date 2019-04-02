Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-02 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet the Coach: Ricci Westland, Pleasanton

Rx02jjhpvwhbw8inbr4p
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Pleasanton's Ricci Westland, a graduate of Waverly High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

1. Where did you grow up? Waverly, Nebraska.Where did you go to high school and college? Waverly High School and Nebraska Wesleyan University. “I am a Plainsman.”What sports did you play in school?...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}