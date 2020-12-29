Meet the Coach: Nancy Lockmon, Giltner GBB
Nancy Lockmon - Giltner Girls Basketball Coach (2006-07 season to the present) (16 years) Stuart Girls Basketball Coach (1988-89 season to 2005-2006 season) (17 years)1. Where did you grow up? Wher...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news