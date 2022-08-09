Meet the Coach: Mark Lech, Randolph
1. Where did you grow up? Where did you go to high school and college? What sports did you play in school? I grew up in the country between Burwell and Taylor, Nebraska. I went to high school in Ta...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news