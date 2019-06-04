News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-04 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet the Coach: Kurt Earl, Lincoln Christian

Pvhaqudhiyyfy1h4w5yn
Next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series is Lincoln Christian head football coach Kurt Earl, a native of Longmont, Colo. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

1. Where did you grow up? Where did you go to high school and college? What sports did you play in school?I grew up in Longmont, Colorado and went to Longmont High School (1 of 3 high schools in to...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}