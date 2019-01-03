Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-03 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Meet the Coach: Kevin Asher, Hastings St. Cecilia BBB

Ov8ehddtzdchfzxysptu
Five-time state champion Kevin Asher, the boys basketball coach at Hastings St. Cecilia, is next up in Huskerland's Meet the Coach series.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

1. Where did you grow up? Where did you go to high school and college? What sports did you play in school? I grew up in O’Neill, Nebraska where I attended St. Mary’s High School and competed in foo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}