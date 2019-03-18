1. How did you become interested in coaching?

I enjoyed playing sports in High School, which lead to a career in coaching. My high school coaches were very positive role models. Coach Ron Lammers, Coach Bob Swabach, Coach Larry Fletcher, Coach Eric Weigert, and Caoch Tom Carney had an impact on me as a Coach and a person.

2. Where have you coached in your career (both as an assistant and head coach)? What do you remember about any stops prior to your current job?

I coached at Beaver Valley High School, Norfolk Senior High, and Norfolk Catholic High School. I enjoyed coaching at all 3 schools. Beaver Valley was my first job, I'm sure I learned more than the student athletes, the parents and the students were great to work with. Norfolk has been my home for the last 26 years. I was the Head Football coach only 1 year at Norfolk Senior High, we had a good year and it was a great experience, the coaches, athletes, parents, and administration were truely outstanding to work with. I'm the Principal and Head Football coach at Norfolk Catholic High School, this school is my home. I am beginning my 25th year coaching here, time flies when you are having fun. We have great students, parents, and teachers in our school, NC is a family.

3. Where did you play your high school and/or college football?

I played ball at Walthill High School and Wayne State College. My best memories are the relationships I developed with my teammates in high school and college.

4. What are your expectations for your team in 2010? Why do you say that?

Our team will be young, I think we have the potential to be a good football team with much hard work. We should be good in the kicking game, we have good experience back on defense, our defense will have to play well early in the season. Our offense should improve as the season develops.

5. What are some of the lessons a coach can teach a player, both on and off the field?

Life lessons should be learned through being part of our program. We teach our athletes to: 1; Do the best you can, 2; Do things right, 3; Treat others as you want to be treated. I hope our athletes become better people by playing football. Our football players must represent the best in values, truth, hard work, sacrifice, honesty, trust, integrity, and spiritual morals. My mom and dad and coaches instilled in me much of what I coach.