News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-05-19 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Meet the Coach: Dan Martin, Lincoln Northeast

Next up in our Meet the Coach series is Lincoln Northeast's Dan Martin, who this fall enters his second season as Rockets head coach.
Next up in our Meet the Coach series is Lincoln Northeast's Dan Martin, who this fall enters his second season as Rockets head coach.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

1. Where did you grow up? Where did you go to high school and college? What sports did you play in school?I grew up all over the Midwest. My father is a college football coach so we moved every thr...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}