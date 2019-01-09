Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-09 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Meet the Coach: Brent Dinslage, Maxwell GBB

Vxbuyjt6apqqkv3q94nz
Maxwell head girls basketball coach Brent Dinslage is this week's featured guest in our Meet the Coach series.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Where did you grow up? Where did you go to high school and college? What sports did you play in school?I grew up in Clarkson, Nebraska and went to high school there as well. I played football, bask...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}