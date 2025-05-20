Meet the Coach: Brendan Johnsen, Alma

Lots of veterans returning at Beatrice, nine starters on both sides of the ball.
Things got a little bumpy last season but the Buffaloes still managed to earn a playoff berth, finishing 3-6 overall.
There is a coaching change at GI where former assistant Jeff McQuinn takes charge of the program.
It was a great way to end a season, making the playoffs, which the Cougars hadn’t done since 2020.
There will be great depth and experience on the 2025 Clarkson/Leigh roster this season.
Lots of veterans returning at Beatrice, nine starters on both sides of the ball.
Things got a little bumpy last season but the Buffaloes still managed to earn a playoff berth, finishing 3-6 overall.
There is a coaching change at GI where former assistant Jeff McQuinn takes charge of the program.