Meet the Coach: Andrew Shanle, Cypress Ridge (TX)
@HuskerlandBob Sez: You might remember this guy, former St. Edward star, former Husker, 2007 Super Bowl champion Andrew Shanle, who is now in his first year as head football coach at Cypress Ridge ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news