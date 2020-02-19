News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-02-19 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Making an A in B: Trey Scheef, Wahoo

Senior Trey Scheef (13) and his Wahoo basketball team has clipped off 21 wins in 22 games with the postseason just around the corner.
Senior Trey Scheef (13) and his Wahoo basketball team has clipped off 21 wins in 22 games with the postseason just around the corner.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Both Trey Scheef and Wahoo boys basketball are certainly giving it their best shot this season, though with Trey the shots aren’t all that commonplace.Entering the final weekend of the regular seas...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}