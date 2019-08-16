News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-16 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Making 2019 Patriots Day: Herbolsheimer, Harris, Mill. So.

Ncuf1345ltyadovwgn5i
The return of great senior players like Kohl Herbolsheimer (75) and Isaiah Harris (22) sure gives the Patriots plenty to smile about entering the 2019 season. (@HuskerlandBob)
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Look man, there was nothing Junior about it.Working their way through six years of youth football the Millard South junior football team won 78 of 81 games, including a perfect 14-0 eighth grade se...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}