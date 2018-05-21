Big frame makes him a hard-to-miss pass target. He also doesn't miss on defense, if you get my drift.





Overview

There are five returning starters back for the Wolves, who finished last season 3-5.

“We should be improved from a year ago,” says head coach Denis Reese, who enters his 38th season leading the Wolves program, having won 182 games in his coaching career and leading Loomis to state finals in 1998. “Our skill players have a chance to be as good any in our district but we need to develop some additional linemen and we need to play better defense, more in line with our potential. Our seniors have done a great job of providing positive leadership in the off-season.”

Offense

For starters the Wolves will once again regain the services of their best offensive weapon, senior Isaac Wahls, who as a sophomore rushed for 1,099 yards and 17 TDS before being sidelined last year by injury. That’s a huge get right there. Also returning in the running game will be senior Andrew Dennis (6-1, 175), who rushed for 328 ayrds and TDs, and junior Joel Abramson, who rushed for 208 yards and three TDs.

Loomis has a quality dual threat QB thanks to the return of senior Peyton Shultz (5-8, 150), who last season rushed for 627 yards and six TDs and passed for another 117 yards and two TDs. Thing is, he also caught 15 passes for 224 yards and two TDs, so basically he could wind up anywhere in the backfield.

Senior Isaac Dunn (6-1, 250) is the lone returning starter in the interior line but junior tight end Joshua Marcy (6-4, 210) is also back, last season catching seven passes for 136 yards and three TDs. Senior Aden Matejka (6-3, 185) and sophomores Josh Carter (5-8, 160) and John Kenney (5-8, 140) will also battle for time in the line.

Defense

Shultz (59 tackles) and Wahls will play in the secondary for Loomis with Kenney (20 tackles) and sophomore Carson Orcutt (5-10, 140), who last year registered 22 tackles, also in the mix for playing time. Abramson (56 tackles) and Dennis (39 tackles) return at linebacker with Marcy (52 tackles) and Dunn (33 tackles) leading a defensive front that will include Matejka (23 tackles).

Season's Prediction

Wahls’ return is a huge boost and we could see the Wolves winning five and making the playoffs.