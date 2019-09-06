News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-06 05:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Long Distance Dedication: Clayton Murphy, Ogallala

Ogallala senior Clayton Murphy (4) has put in the work to become one of Nebraska better small school quarterbacks. He and his team can take another big step on Friday when they face always-tough Valentine.
Ogallala senior Clayton Murphy (4) has put in the work to become one of Nebraska better small school quarterbacks. He and his team can take another big step on Friday when they face always-tough Valentine.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

It all started with a family trip and has grown into a football journey.Now an accomplished senior at Ogallala High School, Clayton Murphy was a seventh-grader on vacation with his family when he f...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}