Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-31 11:05:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Lewis & Clark Boys, Girls Quarterfinals Tonight

Kczywdknsf5foulumdgm
Lots of other quality options in the Lewis & Clark tournament field but overlooking Carter Kingsbury (40) and Ponca seems like a bad idea. Just sayin'.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Nothing says conference basketball tournament time like weather delays and the Lewis and Clark suffered one earlier this week, pushing its girls division quarterfinal games from Tuesday to tonight ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}