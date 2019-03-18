



They figured it out, that they had something special together, way back in elementary school. Ben Stille was a year older, but people around town mostly thought of him in the same team photo as his juniors by a year, Brett Kitrell and Trevor Nichelson.

The Big 3, that’s what they were, and they all wound up in the same Class C-1 school, Ashland-Greenwood, bound for football glory. With the help of teammates, of course, they reached two state finals (2013, 2014), losing to two of the better C-1 state title teams in recent history, then Stille goes and graduates, headed to Nebraska on football scholarship.

That leaves the Big 2, certainly the best 1-2 player combination in small school football for 2016, maybe one of the best in all classes. Kitrell has already received many Division I college offers, Nichelson is on the cusp of becoming the Class C-1’s all-time leading rusher. Not a bad hand to draw.

"I cannot say enough about what Brett and Trevor have done for our program. They have both been an integral part in all facets of our game since they have been freshmen," says A-G head coach Ryan Thompson. "They obviously have the football skills to be impact players but it has been equally rewarding seeing them grow into outstanding leaders both on, and off, of the field. They have worked extremely hard for everything that they have earned. They have done it the right way and when it is all done, they will have left a pretty big mark on a lot of players, and coaches, within our program.

"I am very honored to say that I was able to be there for the ride."

For Thompson and the Bluejays it is joyful to simply have Kitrell back, period. Early last season he suffered a torn ACL, leaving a gaping hole in both A-G lines, and putting his budding college recruitment on hold. Dude’s fine now, 100 percent, and ready to pick up where he left off, which was basically destroying opposing lines.

“It was devastating to hear you’re going to lose basically your entire junior year, but I tried to still be a leader (he was, I saw it first-hand) and tried to remind myself the recruiting thing wasn’t down the drain, it was more of a bump in the road,” says Kitrell, a powerfully built 6-4, 280 pounds, topped with a brilliantly bushy head of blonde hair. “It feels awesome to be back, ready to play some football.”

Probably not as awesome if it’s your job to block him, but still.

Nichelson has been a home run hitting running back since his freshman season, when he rushed for 668 yards and 10 touchdowns as the Bluejays advanced to the C-1 final against Cozad. As a sophomore he added 1,752 yards and 27 touchdowns as the Bluejays advanced to the C-1 final against Boone Central/Newman Grove. Ashland-Greenwood lost in blowouts to both unbeaten powerhouse champions.

“Getting to the finals was an awesome achievement for our program, but there was still more work to do, and we knew it. I had a big head as a freshman, but I buckled down and have worked hard to make myself a better player and a better teammate,” says Nichelson, himself powerfully built 5-10, 190 pounds. As for the rushing record, last season he piled up 2,142 yards and enters 2016 “just” 1,472 yards short of the 6,099 yards gained by former Fillmore Central great Mike Brower. “There are a lot of variables that go into statistics, but if it happens, that’s sweet. I’m going to be working hard either way.”

Part of Nichelson’s keen work ethic has also been built as a wrestler, as he is also a two-time defending state champion, finishing 2016 with a perfect 43-0 record.

Kitrell is one of four brothers, the son of a former Husker, and he grew up on a steady diet of football. So did Nichelson, whose older brother Jake was also an outstanding player at A-G, so it was a natural they’d wind up on the path to gridiron glory. “I’ve probably never been hit harder than I have in my own back yard,” says Kitrell, Nichelson nodding his agreement.

With seven Division I offers on the table, Kitrell’s Great White Wale remains out there. He grew up dreaming of playing football for the Huskers, and that dream hasn’t changed, but despite interest shown by Big Red, no offer has followed. “That’s cool, it’s early, I’m just seeing how things play out. There are lots of great schools out there, but everybody knows I would love to become a Husker someday.”

Kitrell carries a perfect 4.0 GPA and is a member of the National Honor Society, as well as being a member of the school’s basketball and track teams, proving his health with silver medal showings in both the Class B shot put and discus. Beyond sports he’s also involved in FBLA and Fellowship of Christian Athletes. He plans to study exercise science in college.

Nichelson is also a perfect 4.0 in the classroom, and is also involved in FBLA and FCA. He’s not completely sure about his college major, but engineering of some sort has his attention for right now.

As for 2016 Ashland-Greenwood football, Kitrell has a simple message.

“I expect us to max out, to do the best we can and see where that takes us. Our guys are workers and I know we will not get beaten because we didn’t prepare to win.”