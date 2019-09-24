News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-09-24 15:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Laser Focused: Grady Griess, GI Northwest

A dominating athlete in both of his two favorite sports, GINW senior Grady Griess has the Vikings on the fast track for 2019 football success.
A dominating athlete in both of his two favorite sports, GINW senior Grady Griess has the Vikings on the fast track for 2019 football success.
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Let’s face it, Grady Griess likes to be challenged.He also likes withstanding a challenge, no matter where it comes from, nor when.Like in football, when game night after game night he proves to be...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}