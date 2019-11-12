Krusin': Caden Kusek, Arcadia/Loup City
Small towns across the state of Nebraska have a history of producing quality high school football players who have hard work and mental toughness in their DNA. Many of these players learned at a yo...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news