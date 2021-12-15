Knuckled Under: Blake Miller, Lourdes Central Catholic
@HuskerlandBob Sez: We also want to pay tribute to another in-state Huskers football recruit, this time it's preferred walk-on Blake Miller, the Lourdes Central Catholic senior who was also tabbed ...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news