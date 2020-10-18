Knee Jerk Reaction: Class A 1st Round
Class A First Round, Friday, Oct. 23No. 17 Lincoln Southwest (1-4) at No. 16 Lincoln North Star (3-5). Four of North Star’s losses came to teams ranked at the time while Southwest beat Lincoln High...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news