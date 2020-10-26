Knee Jerk Reaction: C-1, C-2 Round of 16 Pairings
Class C-1No. 16 Logan View/Scribner-Snyder (7-2) at No. 1 Ashland-Greenwood (9-0), 7 p.m. LVSS rattled off seven wins in a row before being shut out by 3-6 Fort Calhoun in the regular season finale...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news