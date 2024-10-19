Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

in other news
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Week 8
Getting your day off a to a great start - um, right? - here is this week's Crystal Ball...
Where We Stand: Eight-Man Districts
Lots to get figured out in our eight-man district races, here's a look at how it all breaks down...
Where We Stand: 11-Man, 6-Man Districts
Still a couple of weeks to go in these classes but the district races are coming into clear focus...
The Center of Attention: Kiffin Theobald, Fillmore Central
Super size me. That was basically the message Kiffin Theobald gave his coaches.
Confidence Man: David Lilly, Bishop Neumann (2019) #2836
Looking back it really was pretty crazy.
Class D-1 First Round
West Bracket
No. 16 Niobrara/Verdigre (3-5) at No. 1 Sandy Creek (8-0).
No. 9 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 8 South Loup (6-2).
No. 12 Hemingford (5-3) at No. 5 North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1).
No. 13 Elkhorn Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Summerland (7-1).
No. 14 Boyd County (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton (7-1).
No. 11 Sutton (5-3) at No. 6 Arapahoe (7-1).
No. 10 Ravenna (6-2) at No. 7 Bridgeport (6-2).
No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Pleasanton (8-0).
@HuskerlandBob Sez: This just in, Sandy Creek will be awfully hard to beat. Perkins County v. South Loup, Elkhorn Valley v. Summerland, and Sandhills Valley v. Pleasanton are rematches from the regular season, the latter two actually from just last night. The D1-9 Triplets - Dundy, St. Pat’s and Arapahoe - will be tough outs though Arapahoe will be without injured QB Trenton Roskop, who was injured on the third play of last week's loss at St. Pat's. He's a real good kid, get well soon Trenton...
East Bracket
No. 16 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 1 Stanton (8-0).
No. 9 Thayer Central (6-2) at No. 8 Johnson-Brock (6-2).
No. 12 EMF (4-4) at No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (7-1).
No. 13 McCool Junction (5-3) at No. 4 Shelby-Rising City (7-1).
No. 14 Pender (5-3) at No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-0).
No. 11 Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at No. 6 Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2).
No. 10 East Butler (6-2) at No. 7 Plainview (5-3).
No. 15 Bloomfield (4-4) at No. 2 Crofton (7-1).
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Clarkson/Leigh will try to find some of that 2022 magic in a return visit to unbeaten Stanton. Pender v. GACC and Bloomfield v. Crofton are the rematches, with Bloomfield setting a new state record for consecutive playoff appearances (37), a very great achievement. It might get lost in there but East Butler has had a great season, and an interesting first-round go with Plainview.
Class D-2 First Round
West Bracket
No. 16 Twin Loup (3-5) at No. 1 Loomis (8-0).
No. 9 Cambridge (4-4) at No. 8 St. Mary’s (5-3).
No. 12 Kenesaw (5-3) at No. 5 Ainsworth (5-3).
No. 13 Hyannis (4-4) at No. 4 Overton (7-1).
No. 14 Elm Creek (3-5) at No. 3 Central Valley (7-1).
No. 11 Wilcox-Hildreth (5-3) at No. 6 Hitchcock County (6-2).
No. 10 Axtell (4-4) at No. 7 Mullen (6-2).
No. 15 Maxwell (4-4) at No. 2 Sandhills/Thedford (8-0).
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Loomis beats Overton on the final night of the regular season to nab the top seed in the West, very nice. Elm Creek won its way in with that Week 8 win against Wil-Hil and the reward is to face one of our best No. 3 seeds in recent memory. Axtell is a good darkhorse given its play over the last month and it feels like Ainsworth will be around for a while. We shall see.
East Bracket
No. 16 Elgin/Pope John (4-4) at No. 1 Archangels Catholic (8-0).
No. 9 Creighton (6-2) at No. 8 Weeping Water (7-1).
No. 12 Elmwood-Murdock (4-4) at No. 5 Howells-Dodge (6-2).
No. 13 Winside (4-4) at No. 4 Riverside (6-2).
No. 14 Palmer (4-4) at No. 3 Wynot (6-2).
No. 11 Fullerton (5-3) at No. 6 Bancroft-Rosalie (7-1).
No. 10 Lawrence-Nelson (5-3) at No. 7 High Plains Community (6-2).
No. 15 Lyons-Decatur Northeast (4-4) at No. 2 BDS (8-0).
@HuskerlandBob Sez: Saw Archangels play last night, they are good. Riverside would be the wild card in the deck if the brackets didn’t get reshuffled next week, and might be anyway. BDS hasn’t really been challenged this year and two of their fellow district teams, Lawrence-Nelson and High Plains, renew acquaintances after their Week 7 pairing, won by High Plains.