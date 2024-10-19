Knee Jerk Reaction: 1st Round Eight-Man Playoff Pairings

Class D-1 First Round

West Bracket

No. 16 Niobrara/Verdigre (3-5) at No. 1 Sandy Creek (8-0).

No. 9 Perkins County (6-2) at No. 8 South Loup (6-2).

No. 12 Hemingford (5-3) at No. 5 North Platte St. Pat’s (7-1).

No. 13 Elkhorn Valley (4-4) at No. 4 Summerland (7-1).

No. 14 Boyd County (4-4) at No. 3 Dundy County-Stratton (7-1).

No. 11 Sutton (5-3) at No. 6 Arapahoe (7-1).

No. 10 Ravenna (6-2) at No. 7 Bridgeport (6-2).

No. 15 Sandhills Valley (3-5) at No. 2 Pleasanton (8-0).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: This just in, Sandy Creek will be awfully hard to beat. Perkins County v. South Loup, Elkhorn Valley v. Summerland, and Sandhills Valley v. Pleasanton are rematches from the regular season, the latter two actually from just last night. The D1-9 Triplets - Dundy, St. Pat’s and Arapahoe - will be tough outs though Arapahoe will be without injured QB Trenton Roskop, who was injured on the third play of last week's loss at St. Pat's. He's a real good kid, get well soon Trenton...





East Bracket

No. 16 Clarkson/Leigh (4-4) at No. 1 Stanton (8-0).

No. 9 Thayer Central (6-2) at No. 8 Johnson-Brock (6-2).

No. 12 EMF (4-4) at No. 5 Hartington-Newcastle (7-1).

No. 13 McCool Junction (5-3) at No. 4 Shelby-Rising City (7-1).

No. 14 Pender (5-3) at No. 3 Guardian Angels Central Catholic (8-0).

No. 11 Wisner-Pilger (5-3) at No. 6 Lourdes Central Catholic (6-2).

No. 10 East Butler (6-2) at No. 7 Plainview (5-3).

No. 15 Bloomfield (4-4) at No. 2 Crofton (7-1).

@HuskerlandBob Sez: Clarkson/Leigh will try to find some of that 2022 magic in a return visit to unbeaten Stanton. Pender v. GACC and Bloomfield v. Crofton are the rematches, with Bloomfield setting a new state record for consecutive playoff appearances (37), a very great achievement. It might get lost in there but East Butler has had a great season, and an interesting first-round go with Plainview.