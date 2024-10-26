Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round

in other news
Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9
I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-2 First Round
And now for some more riveting insights as we make our picks in tomorrow's first round of D-2 playoff games...
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round
Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...
Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times
Here is a little history lesson and the kickoff times for our opening round of Class D-2 playoff games...
Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)
Some of you will be too young to remember the late, great Robert Conrad.
