Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round

Advertisement

in other news

Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9

Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9

I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-2 First Round

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-2 First Round

And now for some more riveting insights as we make our picks in tomorrow's first round of D-2 playoff games...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round

Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Class D-2 Playoff Stats and Stuff, Kickoff Times

Here is a little history lesson and the kickoff times for our opening round of Class D-2 playoff games...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)

Go Ahead, I Dare Ya: Dalton Lewis, Blair #2619 (2017)

Some of you will be too young to remember the late, great Robert Conrad.

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen

in other news

Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9

Even More Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: This Time, Week 9

I keep picking all these games I'm bound to get at least a couple of them right...huge football weekend, isn't it...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-2 First Round

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-2 First Round

And now for some more riveting insights as we make our picks in tomorrow's first round of D-2 playoff games...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round

Huskerland Bob's Crystal Ball: Class D-1 First Round

Time to wipe down the ol' Crystal Ball and see what she has to say for herself, starting with D-1's first round games...

Premium content
 • Bob Jensen
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 26, 2024
Knee Jerk Reaction: 11-Man, 6-Man First Round
Bob Jensen  •  HuskerlandPreps
Publisher
Twitter
@HuskerlandBob
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
basketball
Rivals150 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS
Rank
Prospect
Commit Status