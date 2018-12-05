Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-12-05 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

Klanecky Leads Centennial to State Title, is Named C-2 COY

Centennial's Evan Klanecky led his team to a perfect 13-0 record and the Class C-2 state title, helping him earn Huskerland's Class C-2 Coach of the Year honor.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

If there is a lesson here it is to beat Centennial early. You wait, you lose.In three of the team’s biggest games of the season Centennial pieced together clutch scoring drives late in the fourth q...

