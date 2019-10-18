With playoff football now just two short weeks away the race to secure a district championship and a spot in the playoffs is well underway.

Tonight is full of exciting games that will have major implications on the district championship races and also the playoffs. Each class is packed full of games that have a significant impact, but here are seven of the games that will shape the playoff picture.

* For Millard South and Omaha Westside this week is crucial for each team to take care of business setting up a showdown next week with a district title on the line.

With each team 6-1 on the season and 3-0 in district A-5 play Millard South will face another 6-1 team, Creighton Prep, while Omaha Westside looks to best Columbus. Expect both of them to prevail, setting up a great Week 9 game.

* In the Class B-3 district things are also setting up for a big time showdown, this time in Central Nebraska.

With Grand Island Northwest taking on a 2-5 Crete team, they are looking to take care of business and then face Hastings who squares up with Beatrice tonight. Both teams are 6-1 on the season and undefeated in district play.

* District C1-6 gives us one of the week’s most exciting games as an undefeated Adams Central team looks to handle a tough Kearney Catholic squad that is 6-1 on the season.

With both teams being undefeated in district play, the game will help decide who is crowned District Champion.

* In what may be the most exciting district in the state this year two big games will help add some clarity to a very tight C2-2 district. Oakland-Craig is unbeaten and will take on a tough Yutan team what is 4-3 on the season and 1-2 in district play.

BRLD is also undefeated as they take on Archbishop Bergan who’s only loss of the season came last week in a blowout loss to Oakland-Craig.

With both teams hoping to come away victorious, they would set up what will be one of the season’s biggest match-ups to decide the District Championship.

* Dundy County-Stratton is no stranger to winning games this season as they remain perfect on the year. Cambridge is another team to yet taste the awful taste of defeat and the two teams are set to decide who the better team is tonight.

With both teams undefeated on the season this game will go a long way in deciding the D1-9 District Champion.

* In D2-5 tonight will be the night that we learn who the better team is between undefeated Central Valley and also undefeated CWCE. Tonight’s game will help determine the district champion and will also help separate the two teams in wildcard points as they currently are tied.

* In six man there to is a big game that will help give clarity to the future. Cody-Kilgore is undefeated as they take on Sioux County who is also unbeaten in their 2019 campaign. It will likely be a winner takes all situation when it comes to the district title.

We are finally starting to get some answers to the season’s unanswered questions and this week will do the same as we move into the final week of the regular season.