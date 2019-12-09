Kessler Honored for Leading St. Fran to Class D-2 State Title
Following a dominating 2019 season by his football team Humphrey St. Francis head coach Eric Kessler is honored today by Huskerland for winning the Class D-2 state title.The state championship is t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news