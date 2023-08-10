Overview

Traditionally very good at football, Kenesaw figures to be the same in 2023, returning three starters on both sides of the ball from last year’s 7-2 state playoff team.

“We lose seven good seniors from last year’s team and we will have a lot of new faces in the starting lineup,” says head coach Craig Schnitzler, who enters his 23rd season leading the KHS program, taking the Blue Devils to the top of the D-2 world with 2021’s state title. “We will lack depth in the backfield, which is a concern, and our schedule will be tough, so maintaining a good work ethic will be important to what level we can compete at each week.”

Offense

The Blue Devils will return a mostly veteran offensive line, led by junior center Jravin Suck (6-4, 215), who started on that ‘21 state title team, along with senior guard Hunter Fredrickson (6-1, 215) and senior tight end Blake Steer (6-3, 175). Steer is also an outstanding pass catcher, finishing last season with 22 receptions for 402 yards and six touchdowns. Juniors Kacey Poland (6-0, 240) and Kaleb Roe (5-9, 260) and sophomores Miles Kohmetscher (5-8, 200) and Alex Rutt (5-8, 210) will also battle for playing time in the line.

Rising sophomore Adam Denkert (6-1, 175), who started at fullback last season, will move to running back and take on the majority of the ball carrying duties with senior Ryder Prescott (5-10, 160) the team’s new fullback. Junior Maddox Wagoner (5-11, 155) the front runner to play quarterback for the Blue Devils, with senior Jack Ryan (6-0, 160) adding depth at the skill positions.

Defense

Steer (65 tackles, 6 TFL, 9 sacks) and Suck (55 tackles, 4 TFL, 6 sacks) give Big Blue a great set of defensive linemen with Fredrickson (22 tackles, 2 sacks) another important contributor and Prescott (19 tackles) also in the mix. Denkert (33 tackles) will lead the team’s linebacker corps with Wagoner the team’s safety. Wagoner is also the team’s punter, last season averaging 31 yards per attempt.

@HuskerlandBob Sez

Will need some of those newcomers to fill important roles but we have Kenesaw winning six or seven and advancing in the playoffs.