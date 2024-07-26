Keeping Your Head Above Water: Kooper Kohl, Hastings
At first you talk with Kooper Kohl and he tells you he enjoys watching TV in his downtime - tame enough - but then goes on to say his favorite thing to do is what he and his crew refer to as “rowdy...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news