Keep Your Head on a Swivel: Gracie Haneborg, North Platte
Cheap shot artist. She was a fourth grade flag football cheap shot artist. After an admission like that how do you not root for Gracie Haneborg?Especially when she follows up with, “the next year t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news