The first day of the boys state tournament is in the books. It was a great day for basketball, we had some great performances along with a few upsets. Here are a few thoughts on day one;

The Jim Weeks Effect.

Okay, to be fair, this did not feel like a one seed vs an eight seed. Getting Auburn in the first round is a tough break for Wahoo, which was playing its best basketball of the season. Nothing is easy at the state tournament and nothing is given but, what Jim Weeks has done is remarkable. He may not have the most talented group on the court each night but his group is smart and gets the job done.

It is not easy making four straight finals, especially in Class C-1. With its upset win over top-seed and tournament favorite Wahoo in the first round, watch out. Auburn making another title run is not out of the question.

D-1 Semifinals are set, it's anyone's game.

Going into the state tournament, when you looked at Class D-1 going into the quarterfinal round, every team was good enough to win it. Mead gave the defending state champs North Platte St Pat's a run for its money to open up the tournament. Dundy County-Stratton battled back from 10 down in the fourth to get the double-overtime win over Elm Creek. The new kids on the block, Maywood-Hayes Center, dominated their first round game behind 28 points from Hayden Kramer. Johnson-Brock cruised by Howells-Dodge to set up their semifinal round with the Wolves. Friday is going to be an interesting morning at the Devaney Center.

Does Bellevue West have enough gas in the tank to win it all this year?

Every year at the state tournament, the Class A tournament is usually one of the most open classes from top to bottom. But, that is not the case this year. Bellevue West is putting together one of the most dominant seasons we will see in a long time. But standing in front of them in the semifinals is Omaha Westside, who took the Thunderbirds to overtime back in February. Anything can happen at the state tournament but Bellevue West is chasing perfection. Let’s see if they have enough gas in the tank to get the job done the rest of the week.