It’s semifinal time at the girls state basketball tournament. Here is my predictions for Friday’s games;

Class A

#1 Millard South vs #4 Bellevue West

Probably one of my favorite matchups on the day, these two teams met back in January where Millard South edged Bellevue West by two. The Patriots big three combined for 64 points in the quarterfinal round, lets see what Thunderbirds have to say about that……Millard South 72, Bellevue West 66.

#2 Millard North vs #3 Lincoln High

Two teams that didn’t meet in the regular season, which makes for a great semifinal matchup. Millard North is playing their best basketball right now but Lincoln High hasn’t lost in three months….Lincoln High 62, Millard North 60.

Class B

#1 Elkhorn North vs #4 York

The back-to-back champs, Elkhorn North is back in the semifinals, looking to make it a three-peat in the schools first three years of the school's existence. The Wolves haven’t lost a state tournament game and I don’t see that happening tonight…..Elkhorn North 55, York 40.

#2 Omaha Skutt vs #3 Sidney

Sidney edged Beatrice for an exciting game in the quarterfinal round on Thursday night. Its reward for that, a semifinal matchup with big, bad Skutt Catholic……Skutt 52, Sidney 42.

Class C-1

#1 North Bend Central vs #5 Malcolm

The three-peat champions North Bend Central Tigers are looking to make it a four-peat. These two teams back in early December where the Tigers edged out an eight-point victory over the Clippers. I don’t know, anything can happen in March…..North Bend Central 45, Malcolm 42.

#2 Bridgeport vs #3 Adams Central

Only one loss between these two teams makes for an exciting semifinal game. Bridgeport is perfect on the year, trying to avenge their loss in the championship game from a year ago. Love the matchup, should be a nail-biter…..Bridgeport 58, Adams Central 52.

Class C-2

#1 Crofton vs #4 Oakland-Craig

Two teams that didn’t meet in the regular season. Both teams with all of their losses coming to state tournament teams. That says something about this matchup……Oakland-Craig 42, Crofton 39.

#2 Pender vs #3 GACC

From top to bottom, you can make the argument that C-2 is the most loaded bracket. Again, another great matchup. Pender got the best of GACC with a three-point victory a few weeks ago. I don’t know, March can be crazy, guys…..GACC 56, Pender 54.

Class D1

#1 Ravenna vs #4 Hastings St Cecilia

Both teams cruised in their quarterfinal games. Ravenna is really good but St Cecilia is a premiere powerhouse. Kind of a toss up on this one…..St Cecilia 50, Ravenna 42.

#2 Centura vs #3 Cedar Catholic

Again, both teams rolled in the quarterfinal games. Centura has been on point all year, but Cedar Catholic is impressive…..Cedar Catholic 44, Centura 39.

Class D2

#1 Falls City Sacred Heart vs #5 Humphrey St. Francis

Two absolute dominant programs in Class D. These two traditional powers matching in the semifinals, really doesn’t get much better than that. Should be a good one, both are good enough to win it all……Falls City Sacred Heart 52, Humphrey St Francis 48.

#2 Shelton vs #6 Wynot

Another great matchup between two great teams. Shelton is looking to get back into finals and Wynot is just doing Wynot things. I was telling my Dad earlier, you never bet against three things: Tom Brady in a Super Bowl, Kaden the Intern in a hot dog eating contest, and Wynot girls basketball in March…..Wynot 65, Shelton 58.



