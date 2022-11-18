Class A

Gretna vs. Omaha Westside

Oh, boy, the matchup everyone has been thinking about since January. This game has the headlines and both teams want revenge. Gretna has won 25 straight and looking for back-to-back state titles. The Dragons have been flawless this season and that defense is something special. As for Westside, a few bumps down the road but this team is still extremely dangerous. Emotions will be high on Monday night, kind of feels like an old-school rivalry game…Gretna 28, Omaha Westside 24.

Class B

Gross Catholic vs. Bennington

Bennington has won 25 straight, looking for back-to-back titles, while Gross Catholic is the new kids on the block in Class B. Both teams have been playing great all season long, but you can’t really ask for a more even matchup. This game features two 1,000 yards rushers in Nick Colvert from Bennington and Jake Garcia from Gross Catholic. This one is going to come down to whoever wins the turnover battle and special teams. But championship DNA runs deep…Bennington 24, Gross Catholic 21.

Class C-1

Pierce vs. Aurora

Finally, the matchup a lot of people have been waiting for (including myself, guilty). Aurora is putting together one of the best seasons we have ever seen, defeating eight playoff teams convincingly. But Pierce has been just as good all season long and they can score…a lot. The Bluejays are averaging over 500 yards of offense a game. Aurora is getting Carlos Collazo back after missing three games. I think we are going to witness one of the best offensive performances between two in a state final we have ever seen, it’s going to be a good one…Aurora 48, Pierce 42.

Class C-2

Cedar Catholic vs. Norfolk Catholic

A rematch from the regular season, Norfolk Catholic got the best of Cedar Catholic back on October 21, 14-0. All of three of Cedar’s losses came to playoff teams and their defense has been stellar so far this postseason, only giving up 21 points. The Knights have been on point all season, but I think their line up front makes the difference in this one…Norfolk Catholic 21, Cedar Catholic 14

Class D-1

Clarkson/Leigh vs. Neligh-Oakdale

Two teams playing at their best. Clarkson/Leigh is fresh off their win against undefeated Stanton and Neligh-Oakdale is fresh off their win over top-ranked North Platte St Pat's. Aiden Kuester is about to tip his cap to an unbelievable career. One of best players to ever walk on an eight-man field, but Kyle Kasik has put a pretty good season together for the Patriots…Neligh-Oakdale 35, Clarkson/Leigh 28.

Class D-2

Hitchcock County vs. Howells-Dodge

Probably the most anticipated state final slated this year. In one of the most loaded classes we have seen in some time, these two teams have been the most dominant, and by a mile. Howells-Dodge is a true eight-man blue blood in Nebraska while Hitchcock County is playing it its first state final, but remember they were in last year's semifinals. Five weeks ago, I thought no one was going to be able to compete with the Jaguars, well I bet the Falcons will have something to say about that...Hitchcock County 28, Howells-Dodge 26 (OT).

Six-Man

Pawnee City vs. Parkview Christian

Parkview has been solid all year with only one loss to SEM and Chandler Page has been unstoppable this postseason. Andy Maloley and Pawnee City have caught fire in the playoffs to say the least. Going out west two weeks in a row, knocking off Potter-Dix and Arthur County, is no easy task. These two teams met back in September where Parkview came out on top, 43-16, but this Pawnee City team is built different now…Pawnee City 52, Parkview Christian 48.



