Class A

#4 Grand Island at #1 Omaha Westside

Omaha Westside dominated Grand Island back in the regular season, but this Grand Island has made strides this season…... Omaha Westside 28, Grand Island 14

#11 Creighton Prep at #2 Gretna

Gretna got Creighton Prep early in the regular season. Going to be a defensive battle on a cold night…. Gretna 17, Creighton Prep 14





Class B

#5 Waverly at #1 Bennington

Bennington has won 24 straight but Waverly’s defense is one of the best in the state. A really tough final four in B…. Bennington 37, Waverly 34

#3 Scottsbluff at #2 Gross Catholic

Scottsbluff has been good all year but so has Gross Catholic. Like I said, a really tough final four in B…. Gross Catholic 21, Scottsbluff 14





Class C1

#5 Boone Central at #1 Aurora

These two teams meet back in week two. Boone Central is playing really good football right but Aurora is putting together one of most dominating seasons we’ve ever seen…. Aurora 42, Boone Central 21

#6 Adams Central at #2 Pierce

Two powerhouse programs. Pierce is looking to go their fourth straight state final, let’s see what Adams Central has to say about that….. Pierce 42, Adams Central 35





Class C2

#12 Cedar Catholic at #9 Battle Creek

Battle Creek got the win over Cedar Catholic back in the regular season, I always say it’s hard to beat a team twice in a year……Cedar Catholic 20, Battle Creek 18

#2 Ord at #3 Norfolk Catholic

Even with all the injuries Ord is back in the semifinals but Norfolk Catholic is tough to beat in November…. Norfolk Catholic 35, Ord 21





Class D1

#1 North Platte St Pats at #5 Neligh-Oakdale

Injuries have hit the Irish hard, but they are still trucking along. Aiden Kuester is a good at this football thing apparently……Neligh-Oakdale 42, North Platte St Pat's 38

#7 Clarkson/Leigh at #3 Stanton

Stanton has done everything right this year by winning and winning by a lot. Clarkson/Leigh is no cake walk though…...Stanton 32, Clarkson Leigh 28





Class D2

#12 Central Valley at #1 Howells-Dodge

Central Valley is the talk of the town in D-2 right now, but they got Howells-Dodge, which is a tough mountain to climb…Howells Dodge 48, Central Valley 32

#6 Bloomfield at #2 Hitchcock County

Hitchcock County has dominated all season, but Bloomfield is good, real good. I think Adam Wright would be mad if I didn’t make the right pick…...Hitchcock County 42, Bloomfield 28.





Six Man

#1 SEM at #5 Parkview Christian

Two of the best players in six-man are going to battle it out in the semifinals. SEM has answered every test so far this season, but Parkview Christian is playing their best ball of the season…. SEM 62, Parkview Christian 55

#6 Pawnee City at #2 Arthur County

Pawnee City is the story of the playoffs in six-man. I love a good story, but I think Arthur County is just too much…... Arthur County 52, Pawnee City 32