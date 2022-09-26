Top ranked North Platte St Pat's continued it’s tremendous season with a 43-0 shutout win over Sandhills Valley last Friday night at North Platte. With the win, the team's second by shutout, St. Pat's improves to 6-0 on the year and giving Sandhills Valley their first loss on the year.

“We played a really good football team here tonight,” said NPSP’s defensive coordinator Brent Aufdenkamp. “Sandhills Valley had some tough, physical kids”

St. Pat's had a slower start they what they were used to this season. Senior Will Moats scored from 13 yards out mid-way through the first quarter to give the Irish a 6-0 lead but that was it in the game's opening 12 minutes of clock.

“Offensively, we had some hiccups and some things to clean up,” said Aufdenkamp. “Big plays kind of recued us through much of the evening. Overall, we’re satisfied to a get a win in districts.”

The Irish found their strive more in the second quarter. All-state running back Jackson Roberts, exploded for a 69-yard touchdown run with 10:24 remaining in the second.

Their momentum carried onto the defensive side of the ball. Moats came up big a with an interception at Sandhills Valley’s own four-yard line and then rushing for a four-yard touchdown to extend their lead to 18-0.

Roberts found the end zone one more time before the break from 74-yards out to go into halftime with a 24-0 lead over the Mavericks.

St Pat's came out of the break right where they left off. Quarterback Sam Troshynski found tight end Brecken Erickson from 16 yards out on their opening drive in the third quartere. Roberts would find the end zone one more time, from 55 yards out, giving him his third rushing touchdown for the game.

“We got great kids, they work hard,” said Aufdenkamp. “They’re going to do everything we ask of them. We have a really good chance to finish strong”

Kaden The Intern (@kaden_hager) Sez:

North Platte St Pat's had a tough test on Friday night. Sandhills Valley came out in the first quarter and really tested the Irish physically. What really won the game for the Irish was their defensive performance. The Mavericks really wanted to come out early to establish the run game, but St Pats did a solid job of getting multiple people to the ball. It was good test for the Irish but don’t fall asleep on Sandhills Valley, from top to bottom, a very good football team.



