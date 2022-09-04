The top team in C-1, Aurora, hosted Boone Central Friday night in Aurora. The Huskies rolled by the Cardinals, 34-13, to improve to 2-0 on year while Boone Central suffers its first loss on the year.

“It wasn’t a pretty game,” said Aurora head coach Kyle Peterson. “It was a game where I think it was a defensive struggle for both teams.”

The Huskies were led by talented senior Carlos Collazo, who had 17 carries for 256 yards and five total touchdowns.

Aurora struck first with an 80-yard touchdown run by Collazo with 8:54 left in the first. Collazo would find the end zone from two yards out three minutes later to take an early 13-0 over Boone Central

Boone Central would finally get a moment with a 90-yard kickoff return for touchdown by junior Parker Borer to put a little dent into the Huskies lead.

Aurora would just keep doing what Aurora does and that is run the football. Collazo would find the end zone from 30 yards out. Then senior quarterback Drew Knust found Collazo for a 12-yard touchdown to go into the break with a 26-6 led.

“They did a really good job shutting down our run game by not giving up chunk plays,” said Peterson. “We had a couple of huge plays, but they did a pretty good job of containing for the most part.”

Aurora came out in the second half right where they left off in the first. Collazo would bust another 80-yard touchdown to extend his team’s lead to 34-6, capping a great performance by the all-state senior running back.

“It was a sloppy game,” said Collazo. “It’s not how we wanted to play but I mean, sometimes you got to win ugly.”

Aurora travels to face No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood this Friday for another Top 5 match-up, and one Huskerland’s top games of the year.

“We feel pretty good (going into next week),” said Collazo. “They are one of the top teams in the state and just looking forward to playing them.”