Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-14 15:25:00 -0500') }} football Edit

J-B Wins Class D-2, Dalinghaus Named Coach of the Year

Kgmxmuha0es3mc7dw6jx
Johnson-Brock head coach Lucas Dalinghaus has been named Huskerland's Class D-2 boys basketball coach of the year. The championship pairs nicely with the one the football team won last November.
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
@HuskerlandBob
Publisher
@HuskerlandBob has been publisher of Huskerland Prep report, Nebraska's high school sports weekly, since 1990. He's a graduate of Arnold High School and also publisher of huskerlandpreps.rivals.com

Now to find some books.Johnson-Brock won the 2019 Class D-2 boys basketball tournament and the trophy that goes with it will look pretty sweet on the same shelf as the one the school won in footbal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}