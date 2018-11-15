Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-15 05:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

J-B's Fossenbarger Sharp As a Tack in Eagles Passing Game

Yi1abbwen9n2ef2eo9o0
Johnson-Brock senior QB Cole Fossenbarger (18) has a little OO7 in him...you know, The Man With the Golden Gun? I apologize for that flashback to 1974...
@HuskerlandBob
Bob Jensen • HuskerlandPreps.com
Publisher

Like a good used car Johnson-Brock QB Cole Fossenbarger gets where he needs to go. Or more specifically, gets the ball where it needs to go as part of his team’s high octane passing attack, the tal...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}