In an exciting development for high school athletics and activities in Northeast Nebraska, eight schools have announced the formation of the Greater Northeast Activities Conference (GNAC). The participating schools include Elkhorn Valley, Hartington-Newcastle, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge, Lutheran High Northeast, Neligh-Oakdale, Plainview, Summerland, and West Holt for the 2024-2025 school year.

The decision to establish the GNAC comes as a testament to the shared commitment of these schools to enhance student opportunities and elevate the level of competition in the region. By joining forces, the member schools aim to create a dynamic platform that fosters athletic excellence, academic achievement, and personal growth among students.

While the formation of the GNAC represents a new chapter in Northeast Nebraska's high school sports landscape, it was not a decision taken lightly. Departing from the Lewis and Clark Conference and Niobrara Valley Conference was a difficult choice, reflective of the dedication these schools have towards providing the best possible experiences for their student-athletes.

As the GNAC takes shape, the member schools are excited about the prospects of expanding their offerings and providing even more avenues for student involvement and achievement. Through a diverse range of athletic competitions, academic events, and extracurricular activities, the GNAC aims to empower students to reach their full potential and make lasting contributions to their communities.

The Greater Northeast Activities Conference is poised to compete at high levels in athletics and activities, serving as a source of pride for the communities it represents. The member schools eagerly anticipate the inaugural season of the GNAC and the countless opportunities it will provide for their students.

Press release courtesy of Corey Uldrich, Hartington-Newcastle Principal